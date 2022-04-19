CRPF trooper dead, 12 injured in road accident in Srinagar’s Hyderpora

Srinagar, Apr 19: A CRPF trooper has died while almost twelve others have sustained injuries in a road accident during night hours in Hyderpora bypass area of summer capital Srinagar.

Sources said that during night hours one truck bearing registration No. JK05K 7200 hit one CRPF vehicle bearing registration No. HR55AC 5705 of B Coy 181 BN CRPF near IQ Mall Hyderpora resulting in the injuries of twelve troopers and a conductor of a civil truck.

All the injured CRPF personals were shifted to Composite Hospital BSF STC Humhama where one Constable identified as M.N Mani succumbed to his injuries sources said, adding that two CRPF troopers identified as ASI Jasraj and constable Sushant Biswas have been referred to 92 Base Hospital and injured conductor of civil truck has been shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.

The injured persons were identified as Manjesh Kumar, Driver Hemraj Saini, Sushant Biswas, Ganaga Ram, Inspector Ashish Mishra, ASI Jasraj Batti, Sushant Kumar Swain, Dilip Kumar, Shiv Kumar, Pramod Kiro, Gyan Prakash, and conductor of civil truck identified as Tanveer Hussain Dar son of Ghulam Hussain Dar, a resident of Balhama Srinagar.

A police officer while confirming the incident to said a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been taken up.