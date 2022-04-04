CRPF man martyred in militant attack in Srinagar, another injured 

Kashmiri Pandit, 2 Bihari labourers shot at

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was martyred while another was injured in a militant attack at Maisuma area of Srinagar this afternoon while a Kashmiri Pandit and two non-local labourers were injured in two separate militant attacks in South Kashmir.

A police official said that militants fired upon two CRPF men at Maisuma area of Srinagar, resulting in the serious injuries to the duo.

The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment where one of the injured succumbed. The martyred CRPF man has been identified as Head Constable Vishal Kumar of 132 battalion. The injured has been identified as ASI Niranjan Singh and his condition is stable.

Police said that keeping in view the huge rush in the area and to avoid civilian casualty, the security forces exercised maximum restraint.

The official said that militants came on a motorcycle and fired at the CRPF men and fled after carrying out the attack.

The attack led to panic in the area as the pedestrians ran for cover. The traffic came to halt and was restored later.

He said that police have registered a case under relevant Sections of law and initiated investigations.

“Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the incident while the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is going on,” police said.

In the meantime, militants this evening shot at and injured a civilian at Chotigam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

He has been identified as Sonu Kumar Baljee, son of Jankee Nath of Chotigam area of Shopian. He is running a medical shop in the area.

He was shifted to District Hospital for treatment, he said, adding that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

He was later airlifted to Srinagar’s Military hospital at Badami Bagh Cantonment. His condition is stated to be out of danger.

In the meantime, two non-local labourers were shot at and injured in Pulwama area of South Kashmir this afternoon.

An official said that they were working at a construction site in village Lajurah in Pulwama when militants fired at them. They were injured in the attack and were removed to hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

They were identified as Patlashwar Kumar son of Joko Chowdary with firearm injury in right arm and Joko Chowdary son of Thaugh Chowdary with bullet injuries in right arm and right leg. Both the labourers are from Bihar.

The area was immediately cordoned off to nab the attackers.

On Sunday evening, militants fired upon the driver and conductor of a vehicle carrying broiler chicks in Awdoora, Nowpora area of Pulwama district.

The locals removed the duo Surinder son of Bishan Singh, resident of Pathankot and Deeraj Dat son of Susheel Dat of Pathankot to District Hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, security forces today apprehended a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant from Rafiabad area of Baramulla.

An official said that an operation was launched by security forces at Ladoora Rafiabad in Baramulla district today after inputs about presence of a militant in the village.

He said that one militant identified as Mohammad Iqbal Khan son of Amin Khan R/o Jagu Kharen, Beerwah, Budgam was apprehended.

One Chinese pistol, one magazine and five 9 mm rounds were recovered from him.

He said that apprehension of LeT militant averted a major incident in North Kashmir. He was assigned to plan an attack on security personnel and political leaders by his handlers sitting across the border. He was previously apprehended on stone pelting and militancy related charges.