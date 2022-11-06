Crime Branch Srinagar chargesheets 3 accused involved in providing fake jobs orders

SRINAGAR, Nov 6: The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has produced Challan against three accused persons involved in providing fake appointment orders against monetary benefits.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that challan was produced in case FIR No. 08/2015 U/S 420,468,471,120-B RPC of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir before court of City Magistrate Srinagar.

It added that the accused include Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Mir S/O Gh Qadir Mir R/O Litter Pulwama , Parvez Ahmad S/O Siraj Ud Din Qadri R/O Khanyar A/P Alamdar Colony Rangpora Srinagar and Bashir Ahmad Bhat S/O Ab Gani Bhat R/O Astaan Pora Tailbal Srinagar.

“The instant case had been registered upon receipt of written complaint received from the office of Director Rural Development Kashmir along with a complaint of a lady complainant, wherein it was alleged that she was given appointment orders in respect of her son and others against monetary consideration, purportedly shown issued from Directorate of Rural Development Kashmir and Commissioner Secretary Health Kashmir which later proved to be fake,” it reads.

It added that during investigation the evidence substantiated Commission of Offence U/S 420, 468,471,120-B against the accused persons and accordingly Challan was produced. (KNO)