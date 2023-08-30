Crime Branch Files Chargesheet Against Man In Job Fraud Case In Jammu

JAMMU, Aug 30: Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police today filed a chargesheet against a man for allegedly duping another of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of arranging jobs for the latter’s sons by posing as a Government official, police said.

This was the second chargesheet filed against Ashiq Hussain, a resident of Barthi village in Gandoh tehsil of Doda district, in the past 12 days. He was also chargesheeted in a separate case on August 18.

Jammu Crime Branch filed the chargesheet against Hussain in a case registered last year on the complaint of city resident Ranjeet Singh Manhas.

The complainant claimed that Hussain introduced himself as deputy secretary at the Civil Secretariat and duped him of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of arranging government jobs for his two sons in the tourism department, a spokesperson of the agency said.

Hussain, who is a class IV employee in the Gandoh special division, Power Development Department (PDD), had earlier also lured and duped unemployed youth on the pretext of arranging a job for him as a probationary officer in J&K bank, also by impersonation, the spokesman said.

The police spokesperson said the offences for cheating and impersonation have been established against the fraudster. (Agencies)