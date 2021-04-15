Covid Testing for travellers commences at Radha Swami Ashram Vijaypur

SAMBA: Radha Swami Ashram at Thandi Khui, Vijaypur has been designated as focal point for sample collection, RTPCR/Rapid testing, segregation and streamlining of all the road travellers for district Samba, Udhampur, Reasi and Jammu.

The testing and sampling of the travellers started in the latter half of the day.

Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta, visited the site-campus of the Ashram and held marathon meeting with all the stakeholders and finalized the covid control Plan to be followed at the Ashram.

The finalized covid control plan included inward movement and segregation of travellers plan, District wise sampling and testing plan, outward bus route plan and other minute details like Hygiene plan, food & water facilities, parking facility, lodging and security plans.

The Deputy Commissioner Samba, along with SSP Samba, inspected the on-site campus of the Ashram and directed the district officers to follow the complete process of covid control management with great caution. The DC asked the officials not to harass any traveller and listen to their problems patiently.

Later, the DC Samba also visited covid care centers at Bhargava Degree College Samba, JKEDI Bari Brahmana and other testing locations at Tapyal, Ghagwal.