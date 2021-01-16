COVID: Sanitation Supervisor administered first vaccine dose in Jammu hospital

JAMMU: Sanitation Supervisor of Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, Raju has become the first lucky person to get administered with COVID 19 vaccine dose here.

He however, got his name recorded in the history of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday by becoming the first person to be vaccinated with the corona vaccine.

Excited Raju, while considering himself as a lucky person thanked the government for the vaccine launch to relieve millions of people from the pandemic.

Like all over the country, the vaccination of corona vaccine started in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday.

There are 1,46,500 dose medicines of vaccine in Jammu and Kashmir and of this, 67,500 doses are for Jammu division.

On the first day, doctors, paramedical and nursing staff were being vaccinated in the Medical College Jammu.

The first vaccine dose was administered in front of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to the sanitary supervisor and afterwards ten more health department employees, doctors were administered vaccine.

“It is a matter of pride to be the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to get the vaccine,” said Raju.

After vaccinating, Mr Raju in a message said that everyone should be a part of the campaign of the government.

“Let us make the entire country free of corona, including Jammu and Kashmir. We have been struggling with this epidemic and have been waiting for the vaccine since months,” he added.

“Vaccine is safe, no need to panic,” said Dr. A S Bhatia, HOD of Biochemistry Department.

He said that this will send a positive message across and others will also come forward for the vaccination.

Corona vaccine will now be given in two places in each district of Jammu and Kashmir, said an official, adding, “at least 40 sites have been created in all the 20 districts where vaccination will be done. Only the first 27 places were marked.”

