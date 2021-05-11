COVID: J&K Govt finalises modalities for active involvement of PRIs, Youth in containment efforts

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government has called for active participation of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Youth in COVID-19 mitigation efforts with special focus on vaccination of vulnerable population, information dissemination and promoting Covid appropriate behaviour apart from building capacities in rural areas of Jammu region.

Secretary Tribal Affairs and incharge Covid-19 mitigation efforts in Jammu province, Dr Shahid Choudhary held detailed deliberations with district teams for public involvement on various aspects of Covid containment.

Dr Shahid while emphasising the need for active role to be played by PRIs asked facilitating the participation of Panchayats, Block Development Councils and members of District Development Councils in containment efforts viz a viz communication about Covid appropriate behaviour in public, promoting vaccination in rural areas particularly in 45+ age group and vulnerable groups and timely testing.

He also called for formulation of youth groups to carry forward the information and for constructive public engagement.

It was reiterated that Government has initiated massive efforts for increasing bed capacity and installation of oxygen generation plants for uninterrupted high-flow oxygen apart from strengthening the Human Resource and equipment in hospitals in all the districts which is required to be coupled with massive efforts in public for augmenting containment efforts and ensuring timely treatment of affected population.

ACDs and DPOs gave an overview of efforts initiated and requirement of material and financial support for strengthening a stronger containment network at Panchayat level.

OSD Mission Youth has been deputed as Nodal Officer to work with ACDs and DPOs for formulation of rapid response team at Panchayat level to augment the efforts of the health department.

Mission Youth J&K has initiated the process to select volunteers at Panchayat level / Block Level and train them for community engagement , public awareness, promotion of vaccination and timely testing , facilitating PRIs , augmenting the efforts of healthcare workers and other initiatives.

Meanwhile, ACDs from various districts including Udhampur, Samba, Reasi made a number of suggestions for reaching out to the rural population.

District Administration concerned have also been asked for vaccination of migratory population before movement to higher reaches and providing medical kits as well as deputation of medical teams for frequent medical check ups.

OSD Mission Youth Tabish Salim presented a resume of activities that would be taken up at Panchayat and block level for a strengthened network of volunteers and their active participation.