COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir reports biggest daily spike of 3474 cases, 26 deaths

JAMMU: A record 3474 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus while 26 persons succumbed to the virus in the Jammu and Kashmir as per the government’s latest daily figure for last 24 hours on Thursday.

Among the new cases, official sources said that 1024 infections were from Jammu Division and 2134 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total case tally to 172551.

Providing district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 1017 cases, Baramulla 429, Budgam 268, Pulwama 137, Kupwara 71, Anantnag 228, Bandipora 51, Ganderbal 57, Kulgam 181, Shopian 11, Jammu 489, Udhampur 128, Rajouri 111, Doda 48, Kathua 58, Samba 77, Kishtwar 21, Poonch 32, Ramban 17 and Reasi 43.

Regarding the deaths, they said, seventeen were from Jammu and nine from Kashmir, taking the total fatality count to 2253.

Among others, the victims include a 50-year-old woman from Kulgam, a 75-year-old woman from Krangsoo Anantnag, a 65-year-old woman from Kulgam, 68-year-old man from Tenpora Byepass Batmaloo and a 55-year-old woman from Chawlgam Kulgam .

Moreover, they said, 1617 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—710 from Jammu Division and 907 from Kashmir Valley. There are 26144 active positive cases in J&K, 9815 in Jammu and 16329 in the Valley. (Agency)