COVID-19 impact: Govt not to print Budget documents this year

NEW DELHI: The voluminous Budget documents will not be printed this year following the COVID-19 protocol and will instead be distributed electronically to the Members of Parliament (MPs).

This will be the first time since the presentation of independent India’s first budget on November 26, 1947, that the documents containing income and expenditure statement of the Union Government along with finance bill, detailing new tax and other measures for the new financial year, will not be physically printed.

Due to COVID-19, it has been decided not to print documents related to the Union Budget for the fiscal beginning April (FY 2021-22), sources said. (AGENCIES)