COVID-19: BGSBU suspends physical class work till May 15

RAJOURI: Administration at the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri has ordered suspension of physical class work till May 15 on government directions in view of the prevailing COVID-19 surge.

A circular issued by Dean Academic Affairs BGSBU, Prof Iqbal Parwez while ordering suspension of class work till the said date, said that the guidelines for conducting online classes will be strictly in accordance with the notification issued by the varsity administration and available on the university website.

Besides, all standard SOPs and protocol in vogue for prevention and safeguard against spread of COVID-19 pandemic as communicated from time to time should be strictly adhered to, it added.