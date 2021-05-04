Corona Curfew extended till 7 am on Monday, 10th May in Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla, Budgam

Samba to also be under Corona curfew from 7 pm on Wednesday, 05 May 2021

Increase Covid dedicated beds with Oxygen Cylinders support in Peripheral Hospitals: Lt Governor to Officers

LG emphasizes on ensuring effective triaging of patients reaching hospitals; strict implementation of hospital referral policy and supply of essential commodities to the public

JAMMU: In view of the trend in Covid positive cases, the positivity rate and the cases per million, the Corona Curfew in the four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu, which is in force till 7 am on Thursday, 6th May 2021, will stand extended till 7 am on Monday, 10th May 2021. In addition, Samba district will also be under Corona Curfew from 7 pm on Wednesday, 5th May 2021, till 7 am on Monday, 10th May 2021.

The Corona curfew at night shall continue in all Municipal / Urban Local Body limits of all the districts of the UT, including the above five districts. Night curfew and other restrictions when curfew is not there will continue as before.

The decisions were taken after a detailed assessment of the overall Covid scenario across the Union Territory during a high level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Today’s meeting was part of the regular monitoring and assessment of Covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

While taking a brief review of the evolving Covid situation in J&K, the Lt Governor took stock of the district wise logistics, trend of daily cases, Covid Testing capacities, recovery rate and active cases in the UT.

He also reviewed the status of Oxygen generation and supply against the required demand, bed occupancy in hospitals, status of vaccination drive under different age groups, containment activity in both the divisions along with District-wise Covid-19 cases.

The Lt Governor directed to increase Covid dedicated beds with oxygen cylinders support in peripheral hospitals.

The Lt Governor emphasized on ensuring effective triaging of the patients reaching hospitals, and further directed for strict implementation of hospital referral policy, besides proper patient management through dedicated call centres and helpline numbers.

The Lt Governor also took stock of the availability of ration, vegetables and supply of essential commodities to the public during Corona Curfew to which Divisional Commissioner Jammu apprised him that vegetable Mandis are opening in early hours of the day under proper corona containment measures.

Pertinently, Crisis Management Group was already constituted to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and take preventive, control and mitigating measures.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce; Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Mission Director, NHM; Rahul Pandey, Director Information and other senior officers were present during the meeting.