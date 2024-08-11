Cooperation Minister Amit Shah urges sugar mills to diversify ethanol feedstock

NEW DELHI, Aug 10 : Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called on sugar mills to explore alternatives to sugarcane for ethanol production, pushing for a multidimensional approach to biofuel manufacturing.

Speaking at an event organised by the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF), Shah said: “The target set for ethanol blending of 20 per cent is 2030. We will achieve the target in 2025-26.”

The minister highlighted that the government’s ethanol blending programme has helped reduce the country’s crude oil import bill and address environmental concerns.

Shah emphasised the need for sugar mills to adopt a forward-looking approach, stating, “You need to be futuristic and look at opportunities and expand. …Ethanol can be made from multiple sources.”

The push for diversification comes as India seeks to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and promote sustainable energy alternatives. (PTI)