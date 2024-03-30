Congress Will Usher In ‘Rozgar Kranti’: Mallikarjun Kharge

NEW DELHI, Mar 30: The Congress will usher in a ‘Rozgar Kranti’ by taking concrete steps to increase employment opportunities, enable entrepreneurship and realise the aspirations of the youth, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday.

He said the Congress guarantees that the future of youth will turn from bleak to bright and reiterated the ‘Yuva Nyay’ guarantees which the party would implement if voted to power.

In a post on X, he said, “The Congress party will usher in a ‘Rozgar Kranti (employment revolution)’ through Yuva Nyay guarantee! We will take concrete measures to increase employment opportunities, enable entrepreneurship and realise the dreams and aspirations of our youth.”