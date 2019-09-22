Congress sees politics behind Article 370 abrogation, we don’t see it that way: Shah

NEW DELHI: Devendra Fadnavis to be CM again after Maharashtra Assembly polls said Amit Shah at Mumbai rally. Amit Shah targets Nehru over “non-integration” og

Kashmir with India. PoK wouldn’t have come into existance had Nehru not declared untimely ceasefire with Pak said Shah. Congress sees politics behind Article 370 abrogation, we don’t see it that way said Shah.

Sardar Patel should have handled Kashmir, instead of Nehru handling it said Shah.

Not a single bullet fired in Kashmir after Article 370 Abrogation said Shah.

No unrest in Kashmir; in the coming days, terrorism will be finished says Shah. (agencies)