Congress on Track

Sir,

Finally, the Congress is on track to win Rajasthan after the Bharatiya Janata Party poured urine over its prospects in Madhya Pradesh which along with Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are among five states that will go to polls before the 2024 general elections. So, has Sachin Pilot’s truce with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot put an end to the bitter feud which more than once left the Congress high command at its wit’s end? From henceforth, both Gehlot and Pilot have promised to work as a team with the right to name the Chief Minister resting with the high command, i.e., the Gandhi family.

Sushil Kutty

on e-mail