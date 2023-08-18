Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Ladakh Visit Extended Till August 25

Leh, Aug 18: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Ladakh tour has been extended till August 25, party sources said on Thursday.

According to the party sources, Rahul will celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birthday on August 20 at Pangong Lake.

This is Rahul’s first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, following the removal of Article 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.

He will also visit Kargil Memorial during his stay and will interact with the youth.

The source further said that he will also watch a football match in Leh. Rahul has been a footballer player during his college days.

He will also participate in the meeting of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections on August 25.

Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil council polls scheduled to be held on September 10.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Ladakh and received a rousing welcome by party leaders and workers at the Leh airport. (Agencies)