Congress Leaders Grabbed Land From Landless, Modi Gave Land To Landless: Dr Jitendra

KATHUA,Mar 28 : Union Minister and BJP candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that while the Congress leaders grabbed land from the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave land to the landless and also Pucca house.

Addressing a series of BJP election meetings here today, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that for more than six decades, Congress leaders including their elected representatives like MLAs and MPs had made it a norm to threaten the poor and encroach their properties. Under Congress rule, this culture became a countrywide phenomena and did not spare even this region of Kathua, where people are innocent and dignified.

Soon after taking over as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said, “Na Khaunga Na Khane Doonga” and all the wealth and land looted from the poor by the Congress leaders and their families will be recovered and deposited in State exchequer to be utilised for the benefit of the needy. At the same time, Prime Minister Modi said, those who are trying to escape from action by law will also be brought to book, he added.

Accordingly, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, one after the other, all the criminals, encroachers and land grabbers in the Congress Party are on their way to jail and periodically coming out on bail. He said, as a Member of Prime Minister Modi’s team, each of the BJP Karyakarta has taken the vow to bring these looters to the book and restore their looted property to the genuine claimants.

As far Kathua, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the entire region was neglected by its Congress representatives because they were keen to appease their Kashmir-centric masters. As a result, this region suffered from continuous neglect and discrimination.

In the last 10 years, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, under Prime Minister Modi, Kathua witnessed maximum development among all the districts of Jammu & Kashmir. Kathua got centrally funded Government Medical College, centrally funded Engineering College under RUSA, Passport Office, Vande Bharat Train, North India’s first Industrial Biotech Park, North India’s first Homeopathic College, first Seed Processing Plant, 4% reservation for youth along International border, border bunkers, Express Road Corridor from Delhi, network of roads, dozens of bridges including the important Keerian-Gandyal bridge, Juthana bridge and Atal Setu, several degree colleges and Kendriya Vidyalayas, Bamboo clusters, which gave employment to hundreds of peoples including Women Self-Help Groups, new industrial complex and much more.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, today Kathua is emerging as the central nodal point of education , health and trade from all across North India. This has been possible only because of personal indulgence of Prime Minister Modi and the third term of Prime Minister Modi is also going to be “Modi Ki Guarantee” for Kathua emerging as a favourite destination in North India.

During his tour, Dr. Jitendra Singh was accompanied by former MLA and Minister, Rajiv Jasrotia, DDC Vice Chairperson Raghunandan Singh Babloo, BJP President Gopal Mahajan, senior leader Janak Bharati,Prem Nath Dogra, Councillors, BDC members and PRIs. Wherever he went, he was received with extraordinary enthusiasm by people chanting the slogan, “Abki Baar 400 Paar”.