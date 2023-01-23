Congress And NC Trying To Bring Back Era Of Insurgency And Corruption: Ashish Sood

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 23: BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir Co-incharge, Ashish Sood claimed on Monday that Congress and J&K National Conference are trying to bring back the era of “insurgency and corruption” in the Union Territory.

Speaking at the BJP’s Working Committee meeting here on Monday, Ashish Sood said development work carried out by the BJP has exposed the agenda of the Gupkar alliance and they are trying very hard to derail the development process of the central government in the Union Territory.

Sood asked BJP workers to expose the agenda to the youngsters and first time voters of the J&K, who have not seen the “era of insurgency and corruption”.

Attacking NC leader Farooq Abdullah, over his remarks linking Rahul Gandhi with Vedic Shankaracharya, during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Sood said, “Those who perceive Shankaracharya ji in Rahul Gandhi, must explain to the public for their failure to defend the J&K population during the tragedies like Kalu Chack and Chittisinghpura”.

“They have to answer why they were silent when lakhs of people were forced to migrate” he said adding that, “Why no Yatra was conducted by these parties against hatred and jihadis at that point of time” he said.

Sood said that “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, youth of the J&K are performing well in the field of sports and have won many medals but this new Kashmiri does not suit the Gupkar gang.”

The BJP passed 12 point resolution during the Working Committee meeting which includes informing the people about development activities of the government and exposing those parties which have “Pro-Pakistan and Pro-China stance.”