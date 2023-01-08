Cong Must Clear Stand On Art 370, PAGD Before ‘Bharat Todo Yatra’ Enters J&K: Rana

JAMMU, Jan 8: Castigating the Congress for messing up the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during its misrule for decades, Senior BJP leader Mr Devender Singh Rana today asked Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand over the repeal of Article 370 before entering into the Union Territory for his ‘Bharat Todo Yatra’.

“This is all the more important as the Congress bandwagon is joining the PAGD Gang in this sensitive part of the country, which is hand-in-glove with those openly supporting the radical Jihadis and beating chests for the terror mentor of Pakistan, responsible for mayhem and blood bath in the Kashmir Valley and parts of the Jammu region”, Mr Rana said while interacting with various deputations here this afternoon.

He said it will be interesting to watch Rahul Gandhi hoisting the tricolor in Srinagar, as announced by the Congress, on January 28 while being flanked by the leaders like Mehbooba Mufti, who is on record having stated that there will be nobody to raise Tiranga if the Article 370 is tinkered with. The tricolor, however, is flying high, as high as 100 meters in picturesque Gulmarg, as also in the rest of the Valley by the enthusiasts, ready to sacrifice their lives for its sanctity and glory. The combination of those believing in breaking India, therefore, will be yet another provocation to the compatriots, who have been keenly watching the sinister Congress plan of dividing the society, he added.

Mr Devender Rana said the unholy alliance of the dynasts is a sign of frustration, who want to regain their lost power by hook and crook? The people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Valley in particular still recall the trials and tribulations of their mis-governance. He described the Congress as a murderer of democracy, the characteristic inherited by their local inheritors who missed no opportunity in trampling with the peoples’ mandate just to remain in the cradle of power. The alliance of the trio in the Union Territory will be the anti-climax of the failed yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he said.

The Senior BJP leader reminded the Congress of its blunders in Kashmir, saying that but for the course correction being made by the BJP, the paradise on the earth was at the brink of disaster. He said none of the dynasts ever appreciated the genuine aspirations of the Paharis, Gujjars, Refugees, Balmikies and Ex-servicemen, who are witnessing their empowerment for the first time ever since independence of India. He said the BJP has infused a sense of belonging in every segment of the society and heralded a new era of peace and stability. Even the worst adversaries are confessing privately how the malady of stone-pelting and hartal culture has ended in Kashmir with people enthusiastically participating in the odyssey of progress and development. He said fillip in Kashmir economy due to record influx of tourism showcases the sincere efforts of the BJP in bringing normalcy and exposes the trio pseudo secularists for their machinations of keeping the Valley in boil, he said, adding that J&K is at the threshold of becoming part of India’s growth story.

Deputations from across the UT – Doda, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kishtwar, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri besides delegation of Rehber-e-Khel, Reserved Category Employees Association, Patwaris Association and scores of individuals met Mr Rana.