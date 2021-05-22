Cong leader, 3 of family, Rlys Engg, ex-MLC’s son, doc’s father among COVID casualties

Woman succumbs to virus two days after husband’s death

31 deaths, 1251 fresh cases in Jammu, another black fungus case

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 22: Jammu and Kashmir today reported 49 COVID casualties and 3408 fresh cases. Jammu region accounted for 31 deaths and 1251 cases.

Among the dead, 15 were women while three persons succumbed to the virus at home and were brought dead to the hospitals.

Jammu district reported highest 16 casualties followed by four in Rajouri, three Kathua, two each Samba and Doda and one each in Ramban, Reasi, Kishtwar and Poonch districts.

Former Executive Councilor Health of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh and senior Congress leader Tsultin Phunchok, 84, died of COVID-19 at SNM Hospital Leh this evening. He hailed from Diskit Nubra but was presently putting up at Shenam Leh. He had twice remained Councilor of LAHDC Leh and then Executive Councilor Health.

Three members of a family have succumbed to COVID-19 here. They include 56-year-old man from Ekta Vihar Gangyal, his 50-year-old sister and 54-year-old brother-in-law from Sainik Colony. Both of them were transporters while the woman was housewife. All three were close relatives of BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit vice president Varinderjeet Singh.

Former National Conference MLC Bushan Lal Bhat’s 40-year-old son Sunil Bhat hailing from Muthi Jammu died of virus at Apollo Hospital Mumbai today.

Mohammad Zaffar Alam, 40-year-old Senior Engineer from Bihar working with AFCONS Infrastructure Limited breathed his last in the District Hospital Reasi. He was positive for the virus.

Fifty-year-old father of a Pediatrics doctor, who belonged to Mahore Reasi, died of COVID-19 in the GMC Jammu today.

Pushpa Devi, a 70-year-old woman from Palmara, presently putting up at Kundgwari in Kishtwar district, died of COVID-19 at the District Hospital Kishtwar just two days after her husband Baldev Raj succumbed to the virus in the GMC Jammu.

A 22-year-old youth from Kathua town, who had no co-morbidity, died of the virus in the GMC Kathua. A 35-year-old youth from Muthi, who was positive for the virus, passed away in the Military Hospital Satwari.

Meanwhile, another person was today confirmed as victim of black-fungus in the GMC Jammu. Yesterday, first victim of the fungus had died in the hospital.

Thirty one more COVID casualties have taken the region’s Corona toll to 1669 , the maximum being 935 in Jammu district, 153 Rajouri, 115 Kathua, 110 Udhampur, 96 Samba, 81 Doda, 74 Poonch, , 46 Ramban, 32 Reasi and 27 in Kishtwar district.

However, there was a good news on COVID front as number of daily recoveries in the Jammu region continued to exceed daily positive cases for fourth consecutive day today. As against 1251 fresh cases today across the region, 1623 persons recovered from the virus.

Other deaths in Jammu district were reported from Nanak Nagar, Miran Sahib, Channi Rama, Gujjar Nagar, Digiana, Rehari Colony, Nagrota, Deoli Bishnah, Durga Nagar, Nehru Market Ware House, Ambphalla and Barnai.

Four deaths in Rajouri district took place in Nowshera town, Lamberi Nowshera, Ghambir Mughlan and Kangri Sunderbani. Deaths in Kathua district occurred at Chak Darab and Rappur Mahanpur. Two deaths in Samba were recorded at Bari Brahamna and Jard Abtal Ramgarh while in Doda district, the fatalities were reported from Bhaderwah and Soti Gandoh. One person each succumbed to the virus at Paristan in Ramban and Galinag in Poonch

Among 1251 fresh positives, 490 cases were recorded in Jammu district, 150 Udhampur, 138 Kathua, 128 Ramban, 119 Rajouri, 82 Samba, 59 Poonch, 43 Doda, 27 Reasi and 15 in Kishtwar district.

Out of 1623 recoveries, highest 524 were reported from Jammu district, 269 Poonch, 204 Rajouri, 194 Kathua, 169 Udhampur, 81 Ramban, 69 Kishtwar, 63 Doda, 27 Samba and 23 in Reasi district.

Jammu region now has 1,03,403 Coronavirus cases. Among them, 20199 are active positives while 81535 have recovered from the virus and there have been 1669 casualties.

Meanwhile, apart from former Executive Councilor, a 79-year-old man from Hemis Leh also died of COVID-19 in Leh today. As many as, 121 persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh including 97 in Leh and 24 in Kargil.