Cong kick starts mission ‘Panchayat Ki Aur’ to assess ground situation

Excelsior Correspondent

DOORU(ANANTNAG), Apr 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today kick started its mission “Panchayat Ki Aur” from Dooru area of South Kashmir, saying that it will be party’s endeavor to reach nook and corner across J&K aiming to assess the ground situation, besides the developmental issues concerning people at grass root level.

JKPCC President G A Mir held threadbare discussions with Sarpanchs, Panchs, Councilors and other party workers from different villages of Dooru to review the developmental scenario, besides the problems being faced by the people on account of their local issues, unprecedented price hike, rising unemployment, regularization of daily wagers and other need based worker, etc.

The participants regretted that there was no development at village level to be seen, as was promised by the Govt. Though many recommendations with regard to construction of roads, culverts, lanes, drains, bath rooms, IAY etc have been made, ironically nothing substantial was visible on the ground, reflecting the flawed developmental policies on the part of Govt, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, G A Mir questioned the delay in initiating the development process, besides the delay in addressing the rising unemployment, unprecedented price hike and many other issues of public importance.

“People want to know what they achieved since the BJP Govt assumed power at Centre. This Govt seems to have forgotten its responsibility towards people, while having failed to reach out to them for resolution of their issues,” Mir said

The JKPCC president said that it will be the Congress party’s endeavor to reach every nook and corner to get to know the ground situation and outcome of the many flagships programme and schemes of the Govt as the party was feeling duty bound to make Govt answerable and accountable to people for its failures on all fronts.

“J&K has witnessed ugliest situation due to the wrong policies adopted by the Centre, as a result, people are feeling betrayed and cheated,” Mir said.

Senior Congress leaders, Block Presidents, Councilors, Panchs, Sarpanchs and others were present on this occasion.