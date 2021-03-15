Condemn assault on powers of elected govt in Delhi, Omar on NCT bill

SRINAGAR: With National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, reviving the power tussle in Delhi, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday said in spite of AAP’s support for the dismemberment and downgrading of J&K in 2019, his party still condemns the assault on the powers of the elected government led by Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Abdullah, who is the former chief minister of erstwhile state of J&K, said Delhi deserves to be a full state with all powers exercised by the elected government and not a nominated LG.

“In spite of AAP’s support for the dismemberment & downgrading of J&K in 2019, we still condemn this assault on the powers of the elected government of Delhi. Delhi deserves to be a full state with all powers exercised by the elected government & not a nominated LG,” Mr Abdullah wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

The former chief minister was reacting to comments by Mr Kejriwal accused Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of trying to ‘drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill in Lok Sabha’.

“After being rejected by people of Delhi (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected govt through a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional and anti-democracy move (sic),” Mr Kejriwal wrote in a tweet.

The remarks by Mr Kejriwal comes on the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to table the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Parliament. The new bill seeks to better define the role of the Council of Ministers and the Lieutenant Governor in Delhi. (Agency)