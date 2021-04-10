Completion of disengagement to pave way for de-escalation of forces: Defence Ministry on India-China talks

NEW DELHI: At the 11th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China, it was highlighted that disengagement from the remaining friction areas would pave way for de-escalation of forces from the eastern Ladakh sector, Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry said the two sides agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols.

“In this context, it was highlighted that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity and enable progress in bilateral relations,” the ministry said.

India and China have been discussing the disengagement of troops from the friction areas including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and the Depsang Plains.

The statement said India and China had a detailed exchange of views for the resolution of the “remaining issues” related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The 11th round India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on April 9, 2021.

The statement said the two sides agreed that it was important to take guidance from the consensus of their leaders, continue their communication and dialogue and work towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

They also agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents and jointly maintain peace in the border areas.

The two countries have been engaged in a military standoff for almost a year but disengaged from the most contentious Pangong lake area in February after extensive talks at both military and political levels. (AGENCY)