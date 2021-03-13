Common Test for govt jobs from this year: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, March13 : As a major boon for youth, particularly the aspirants for government jobs, a Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted across the country from this year to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to Central government jobs. The first such test is likely to be held in the later part of 2021, probably around September or so.

Disclosing this today in a media interview, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is also In-Charge DoPT, said that this path-breaking transformational reform carried out by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) was possible because of the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his deep concern for the youth. He further informed that the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting Common Eligibility Test has been constituted with the approval of the Union Cabinet.

The National Recruitment Agency (NRA), said Dr. Jitendra Singh, will be a multi-agency body which will conduct the common test to screen and shortlist candidates for Group-’B’ and ‘C’ (non-technical) posts. The most significant feature of this reform is that every district in the country will have at least one Examination Centre which would greatly enhance access to the candidates living in far-flung areas, he said.

One of the important objectives of this historic reform, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, is to provide a level playing field to every candidate so that none of the job aspirants is at a disadvantage and has an equal opportunity, regardless of his or her background or socio-economic status. This will also be a huge benefit to women and Divyang candidates as well as candidates who find it financially unaffordable to appear for multiple tests by travelling to multiple Centers.

Dr. Jitendra Singh further informed that the first Common Eligibility Test to be conducted by the NRA is likely to be scheduled around the second half of 2021. He also pointed out that NRA will be an independent autonomous organization responsible for shortlisting candidates for certain categories for which recruitment is carried through Staff Selection Commission (SSC), State Selection Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

However, the existing central recruiting agencies like SSC, RRBs and IBPS would continue to conduct specific recruitments as per their requirements and the Common Eligibility Test will only be the test for preliminary screening of candidates for the jobs, he clarified.