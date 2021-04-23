Common Entrance Examination for Army recruitment postponed

JALANDHAR: Common Entrance Examination (CEC) which was scheduled on April 25 at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium Jalandhar for candidates hailing from districts of Kapurthala, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahar), Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran has been postponed due to Covid situation in Punjab.

According to an army statement, CEE was meant for those candidates who were declared medically fit after Army Recruitment Rally from January 4 2021 to January 31 2021 at APS (Primary Wing) Ground, Major General Rajinder Singh Sparrow Road, Jalandhar Cantt and also the CEE for women MP candidates from above districts who have participated in Recruitment Rally at Kharga Stadium Ambala and found medically fit is postponed due to COVID-19 situation.

Fresh dates will be intimated later. Candidates are requested to keep them updated on latest information through the website. (Agency)