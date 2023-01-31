NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the appointment of High Court Chief Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar as judges of the Supreme Court.
Justice Bindal is currently serving as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court while Justice Kumar is the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.
Collegium Recommends Elevation Of Justices Rajesh Bindal And Aravind Kumar As Supreme Court Judges
