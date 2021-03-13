Colleges to initiate innovative courses, invite researches, ideas for startups: Talat Parvez Rohella

SRINAGAR: Higher Education Department (HED) in collaboration with IIM-Ahmedabad and NTPC School of Business today organised One day Brain storming Session with stakeholders on Capacity Building initiatives at Islamia College Of Science & Commerce (ICSC), here.

The brainstorming discussion was held on Faculty Skill Development, Directors & Principals’ Workshop, Career Counseling, Research Area Collaborations, Pilot Projects, Summer School, Developing Innovative Managers, Apprenticeship Training and Ensuring Quality Education.

Commissioner Secretary HED, Talat Parvez Rohella; VC, IUST, Mushtaq A Siddiqi; Director Colleges, M Y Peerzada; Dean Academics KU, Shabir A Bhat; Professor IIM Ahmadabad, Sunil Maheshwari; Dean Engineering, IUST, A H Moon; Director General, NSB, Griesh Tripathi; Dean NSB, Abika Prasad Dash; Principals of Various Degree Colleges and professors were present during the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary, said that we are finding ways and means to establish innovative and skill development courses for capacity building of students and create employability avenues for them. He added that several initiatives have been taken to invite researches and ideas from students for startups.

Talat Parvez further said that the objective is to harness the potential of the students to tap the green energy potential and alternate energy sources of J&K in addition to the different management subjects.

He said there is a basket of initiatives available with the prestigious institutions like IIM Ahmadabad and NTPC to guide capacity and strength building of our education institutions.

Rohella added that though artificial intelligence, machines have over taken humans but there are still vast areas where humans can lead including leadership, Energy, Social engineering, Critical thinking, financial, retail management and other areas.

VC, IUST while speaking on need of new industry oriented courses, said that IUST can be the laboratory which will would be accessible to all the Colleges. He said experts from outside shall partner with the university and Colleges for enhancing the capacity in higher education institutions.

The VC further added that thought process has been initiated to shift paradigm of education. He said various courses which were highly job oriented a decade before have become obsolete now. He stressed to create a new setup which will be a game changer and help to overcome the market challenges ahead.

On the occasion, Principals from different colleges of J&K suggested various courses and incubation centers that they want to introduce in their respective colleges to equip students for Industrial requirement and local demands.

The speakers suggested that Industrial Exposure for Faculty of colleges is need of hour as it will impact teaching and learning process besides integrate skill with academics.

The Guest Speakers from IIM and NTPC shared their experience and ideas regarding new courses with the principals and assured them all the possible support. They said that they will collaborate with higher education department to help students in the career building for corporate sector.

Later, Guests were presented mementos while the students who have been selected for their innovative ideas in hardware and software categories were given Cash prizes on the occasion.