College Professor in Udhampur booked under UAPA

By
Daily Excelsior
-

JAMMU: A college professor in Udhampur was arrested and booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly instigating and disturbing law and order in Kashmir valley, an official said on Sunday.
A police team from Kulgam district of south Kashmir arrested Shabir Ahmed from a college in Udhampur district on Saturday, they said. (AGENCY)

