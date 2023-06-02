Cloudy Weather With Intermittent Light Rain In J&K During Next 24 Hours: MeT

SRINAGAR, June 2: Meteorological Department on Friday predicted weather in J&K to remain generally cloudy with Intermittent light rain, thunder and lightning very likely at many places during the next 24 hours.

There is a possibility of moderate showers at one or two places accompanied by gusty winds towards afternoon or late afternoon on Friday, the MeT office said.

It said the possibility of light rain or thunder at a few places towards late afternoon for a short period on June 3-4 and the weather will mainly remain dry but a brief spell of shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out from June 5-10.

“Overall, no forecast of any major rainfall till June 10”, the MeT office said.

It has also advised farmers to carry all farm operations from June 5 onwards during morning hours.

Intermittent rains lash most parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours bringing down the temperature considerably.

Srinagar recorded a low of 9.8 degree Celsius against 11.4 degree Celsius the previous day and it was 2.7 degree Celsius below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The maximum temperature though improved, but was still 8.0 degree Celsius below normal of 26.3 degree Celsius recorded on Friday.

Qazigund recorded a low of 10.0 degree Celsius against 11.0 against a day ago and it was 1.1 degree Celsius below normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam had a low of 3.2 degree Celsius against 9.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 3.4 degree Celsius below normal for the famous tourist spot of south Kashmir.

Kokernag had a low of 9.9 degree Celsius against 9.8 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 1.2 degree Celsius below normal for south Kashmir’s picnic spot while the frontier district of Kashmir’s Kupwara recorded a low of 9.2 degree Celsius against 10.7 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 1.8 degree Celsius below normal.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.0 degree Celsius against 4.6 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 4.6 degree Celsius below normal, the MeT office said. (Agencies)