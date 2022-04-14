Cloudy weather with afternoon rain likely in Jammu and Kashmir today

JAMMU, April 14: Weather remained inclement with rain and thunderstorm in J&K on Thursday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast cloudy weather with light rain/thunderstorm at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain cloudy with chances of light rain/thunderstorm at isolated places in the afternoon in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 8.7, Pahalgam 4.0 and Gulmarg 1.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 1.5, Leh 0.2 and Kargil 4.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 21.0, Katra 19.3, Batote 12.6, Banihal 9.8 and Bhaderwah 9.7 as the night's lowest temperature.