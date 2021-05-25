Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Former Maharashtra DGP, Appointed New CBI Director

NEW DELHI: Former Maharashtra director general of police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Tuesday appointed the new director for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision was taken during a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Congress Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday.

Jaiswal is a 1985-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, and is currently serving as the chief of CISF. He has earlier held the positions of Mumbai police commissioner and the Maharashtra DGP. He has also held central posts, and has had long stints in the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The meeting of the high-powered committee, comprising Prime Minister Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, started around 6:30 pm at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, official residence of the Prime Minister, the sources said. During the 90-minute meeting, Chowdhury objected to the process of selection of officers for the coveted post of CBI director.