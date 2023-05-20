Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

To all from Priya Gupta:” The secret to your success lies in your routine”.

To all from Adhi Raina: ” It’s not cool to be a gangster. It’s better to go and start a business “.

To all from Rohit Raina:” The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams”.

From Sharda Gupta to all: ” Ideas won’t keep: something must be done about them”.

To all from Usha Raina: ” Knowledge drives innovation, innovation drives productivity, productivity drives economic growth”.

From Ramita Gupta to all:” They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself”.

To all from Rakesh Anand : ” The pain you feel today will be the strength you fell tomorrow”.

To all from Ritu Gupta: ” The real test is being kind to unkind people”.

From Meenu Gupta to all: ” The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet”.

To all from Vikas Sawhney:” Knowledge has power. It controls access to opportunity and advancement”.