Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Sudershan Puri: ” There are things you can proactively do to make innovation happen or at least increase you chance of success”.

2. From Utkarsh to all: “In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony”.

3. From Rishab Raina to all: “Don’t let your mind wander between past and future. Conquer your present and you can conquer your life”.

4. From K K Gupta to all: “Live in present and give your best. Your dreams will soon come into life”.

5. To all from Sureshta Devi: “Looking after your health today gives you a better hope for tomorrow”.

6. To all from Silvy : “There is no surer foundation for a beautiful friendship than a mutual taste in literature”.

7. From Nidhi Gupta to all: “Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born “.

8. From Charu Mahajan to all: “The language of friendship is not words but meanings”.

9. From Sharda Gupta to all: “A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s book”.

10. From Suhani Mahajan to all: “Happiness lies first of all in health”.