Chugh, Bhatnagar, Raina, Jugal, DCs flag off Tiranga rallies across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: In connection with Prime Minister’s slogan of launching Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign from August 9 to August 15 all over the country as a culminating programme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Tiranga rallies were held across the Jammu and Kashmir UT on sixth day today in which people from all walks of life participated carrying Tri Colour in their hands.

In connection with Meri Maati Mera Desh a Tiranga rally was taken out at Indo -Pak border Hunderman the last village on LoC in Karigl district in the UT of Ladakh today.

BJP national general secretary in charge J&K and Ladakh Tarun Chugh, general secretary BJP (Org), Ashok Koul, MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, BJP State president, Phunchok Stanzin, its district Kargil president, Abdul Hussain , party senior leader, Haji Anayat Ali and other members participated in the rally.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today flagged off the ‘Tiranga Rally’ here as part of the ongoing celebrations under Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign.

The Advisor afterwards led this mega Tiranga rally in which people from all walks of life participated including the HoDs of various departments as well as officers of security agencies.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation with participants reflecting patriotism and unity with the vibrant hues of the Tricolour.

Later, Advisor Bhatnagar also administered the oath of Pranch Pran pledge to all the participants, highlighting that this pledge reflects our resolve, our spirit and dedication for the motherland.

As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’ and under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, a mega Tiranga rally was today organised at Sports Stadium Anantnag.

The rally witnessed massive participation of over 25,000 people including all stakeholders, general public and Youth Club.

The rally was flagged-off by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, S.F Hamid during a grand ceremony.

The rally started from the Sports Stadium Anantnag and passed through the main town Anantnag and culminated at Ashajipora. Participants were carrying the National Flag and were enthusiastic about their participation in the grand rally.

During the rally, people sang patriotic songs of nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives for the nation. They took the pledge that they will leave no stone unturned in making the India the developed nation and will be faithful towards nation. The Tiranga which was carried on the heads by people was 950 meter long and the rally was 1250 meter long, besides due respect was paid to the Tiranga.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the idea behind the campaign of ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ in general and Tiranga yatra in particular, is to instil the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the journey of India and those who have contributed towards creating this great nation.

Under the banner of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and as part of ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb, along with SSP, Shopian, Tanushree today led a massive Tiranga rally from District Police Lines to Batapora Stadium, Shopian.

The rally witnessed an overwhelming participation of thousands of students, youth, general public, employees, police & Armed Police Forces.

The rally organised in collaboration with different civil and police departments was adorned with vibrant Tricolors and ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ banners.

The massive gathering that marched with Tiranga resonated with the fervor of patriotism. The motorcycle rally was also part of the mega rally.

Senior officers from Civil, police and Paramilitary forces including ACD, ACR, SDM, Additional, SP and CEO participated in the Rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC appreciated the organisers for the mega Tiranga rally and students for coming in large numbers.

He said that the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign serves as a powerful reminder of cherishing the values of brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ under ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan flagged-off a MotorBike/ SUV Tiranga rally from DC Office Kupwara to Machil on Monday Morning.

The Rally was organized by the Indian Army and “Reacha” Foundation (NGO). Scores of Motor bikes and SUV Cars carrying National Flags, playing National Anthem and other patriotic songs left for Ring Meadow (Machil) 70 Kms away from Kupwara. Rally passed through Zangli, Khumriyal Kalaroos, and reached the scenic Machil area near LoC. Car and bike racers (participants) were enthusiastic about becoming part of this grand rally.

On the occasion, the DC Kupwara said that the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign has given true value to its tagline ‘Mitti ko Naman, Veeron ka Vandan’. Under this campaign we are celebrating the achievements of the nation and contributions of our brave hearts, she added.

The DC informed that massive Tiranga rallies are being held in every nook and corner of the district. We have conducted Tiranga rallies in famous tourist destinations, Keran, Machil, Tangdhar, Teetwal and Bungas, besides the Media conclave was held in Keran, she added.

Later, the DC flagged-off Youth Walk from DC Office Kupwara. In this Mega Walk hundreds of youth and students of different educational institutions carrying National Flags amid singing of National anthem and patriotic songs marched from DC Office Complex to Degree College (Boys) Kupwara.

Later under ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan in presence of Vice Chairman DDC, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir today chaired a farmers awareness camp at Town Hall Kupwara.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma and former Minister, Sat Sharma led the rally organized by Talab Tillo Mandal under the supervision of senior BJP leader & JMC councillor Sanjay Baru.

BJP district president, Parmod Kapahi, BJP secretary Ayodhya Gupta, J&K BJP Media in charge Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Mandal president, Keshav Chopra, councillors Neelam Nargotra, Jeet Angral and Succha Singh, former Dy. Mayor Dharamvir Jamwal, former councillor Chaman Lal Bhagat and other BJP leaders participated in the rally.

Rally was flagged off from Fine Arts College Ground, Poonch House and it culminated in Bohri Chowk.

More than 500 BJP activists and prominent locals participated in the rally carrying ‘Tiranga’ in their hands and airing slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing on the occasion, said that, today, one can witness ‘Tiranga’ everywhere from one corner of Bharat to the other last corner. He said that there in Jammu & Kashmir ‘Tiranga’ is being hoisted in every nook and corner and dozens of such rallies are being organized in the whole region of Jammu & Kashmir at the same time.

Traders of Ware House-Nehru Market on the eve of Independence Day took out a Tiranga rally today. A large number of traders holding Tricolour in hands came out of the biggest and oldest Grain Mandi of Jammu and marched from Ware House out gate to Bikram Chowk. Traders raised slogans in favour of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Singh. The rally was part of a mega campaign “Meri Matti Mera Desh’ in which senior police officers of Jammu South also participated.

Addressing the rally Deepak Gupta, president Traders Federation Ware House Nehru Market Jammu said “We should remember the sacrifice of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Singh and follow their footsteps”.

MP Jammu- Poonch Lok Sabha, constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma on Vibhajan Vibhishika Samriti Diwas interacted with the families of refugees of border village Treva in Bishnah constituency of Jammu district and shared their pain and memories of 1947 partition. He also led silent procession in order to pay tributes to the people who sacrificed their lives during partition in 1947 and after wards for the unity and integrity of the nation.

Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today saluted the valour of martyrs to defend the integrity and sovereignty of their motherland, saying the nation will always remain indebted to their supreme sacrifices.

Paying floral tribute to Martyr Hav. Sardari Lal, Ashok Chakra of 3rd Grenadiers, who sacrificed his life for the nation during war against Pakistan on December 17, 1971, Rana said the great warrior has made the brave Duggarland proud by his commitment to the national pride. He cleaned the statue of the Martyr with milk amidst chanting of mantras

Rana also met the 87 year old wife of the martyr, Chanchal Devi, and washed and cleaned here feet. He also met his elder son Ram Krishan, his wife Anjana Sharma and the younger son Ajay Kumar Sharma, his wife Rohini Sharma at their residence Seri Pandita in Block Bhalwal of Nagrota, as part of Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhyan, to express the gratitude of the nation for supreme sacrifice offered by the brave heart.

Interacting with the locals assembled on the occasion Rana said,”The brave give their today for our safe and secured tomorrow.”

On the sixth day of National campaign Meri Maati Mera Desh, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangthan witnessed large number of plantation drives and Panch Pran pledges in the two UTs in with rich tributes were paid to martyrs, Veer Naris and Ex-Servicemen.

In Jammu district , a felicitation ceremony as part of Veeron Ka Vandan of Veer Naris and retired personnel was held by 76 Bn CRPF in collaboration with NYKS J&K and Ladakh which was graced by Rakesh Sethi, DIG CRPF, Nisar Ahmed Butt, SD NYKS J&K Ladakh and T H Khan Commandant CRPF. In Rajouri a Tiranga rally was taken out by NYK Rajouri in collaboration with Municipal Committee, Kalakote in which a large number of people participated.

Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School, Jammu on the eve of Independence Day organized a programme in the School premises. In its endeavor to affirm and acknowledge the unflinching efforts of the armed personnel in serving the nation , the management of the School invited parents who were serving in the armed forces as guest of honour. Lt Col Jyoti Gupta of Armed Medical Corps , Hariom Khare, Commandant 160 BT. CRPF, Col K K Sharma also of Armed Meical Corps and Col Sebastian Zachariah, Divisional Headquarters Jammu graced the occasion. The students of Class 10th presented a thought provoking assembly in which they showcased a panoramic view of India’s glorious past , her freedom struggle and all the problems that she had to grapple with post independence.

In continuation to series of events being organised by the University of Jammu to commemorate the 77th Independence Day and under Meri Maati Mera Desh, a zestful Tiranga rally was organized today at University of Jammu. Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu led the rally which was attended by a large number of teaching faculty, officers, students, scholars and employees of the University.

A Tiranga Yatra as part of Meri Maati Mera Desh was organised by Dean Students Welfare, Cluster University of Jammu. It was flagged from GCW, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu by Prof Bechan Lal the Vice Chancellor of Cluster University Jammu.

NSS Units GDC Kathua organised Veeron Ka Bandan and Har Ghar Tiranga activity. The activity was organized in NSS adopted Panchayat Jarai. The defence personnel from different villages were honoured with mementos and flags on the occasion. N SS Progarmme Officer, Prof Manmohan on behalf of Principal GDC Kathua honoured retired and working Defence personnel of the Jarai Panchayat.

In a glorious display of national pride and unity in the diversity and to commemorate India’s remarkable journey of 76 years of Independence , the J&K Legal Services Authority (JKLSA) in association with District Legal Services Authority, Reasi organised a monumental Tiranga rally to pay homage to those who struggled and sacrificed their lives for the future generations. The Tiranga rally was flagged off by Sonia Gupta, Chairman District Legal Services Authority, Reasi and Principal District and Session Judge Reasi. It proceeded from District Court Complex and culminated at Sports Stadium Reasi.

In a heartfelt tribute to the indomitable spirit of the nation’s martyrs, NSS unit of GDC Khour honoured the families of martyrs who selflessly gave their lives for the freedom and security of the nation. Principal, Dr T K Sharma along with senior faculty member, Prof Tarseem Lal honoured mother of Shaheed Raj Kumar who laid down his life on February 9 in 2001 while fighting enemy. Brother of Tarseem Singh who also laid his life while fighting enemy on May 20 in 2004 was also honoured on the occasion.

NSS unit of Pt Prem Nath Dogra Government Degree College Samba undertook a Tiranga rally in the college premises in order to pay homage to the freedom fighters under the aegis of Meri Maati Mera Desh. A Tiranga rally was also taken out which was flagged off by Principal of the College, Dr Twinkle Suri.

As part of series of various activities under the campaign Meri Maati Mera Desh NSS unit of GDC Neeli Nallah Udhampur organsied Har Ghar Tiranga rally to commemorate 76 years of India’s independence. The rally was flagged off by Principal of the college, Prof Hans Raj.

In continuation to series of activities organised under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, NSS Unit of GDC, Sidhra organised a rally Mere Maati Mera Desh and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from GDC Sidhra to adjoining areas. The rally was led by Dr Mehmood Ahmed , NSS PO.

Kishtwar police held a meeting with next kin of martyrs under the theme Meri Maati Mera Desh and paid glorious tributes to police martyrs and addressed the concerns of their next kins. The event was held in District Police Lines (DPL) Kishtwar. SSP Kishtwar , Khalil Poswal and ADC Kishtwar , Inderjeet Singh presided over the event.

District police Reasi in connection with Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign inaugurated the Police Martyrs’ Park in DPL Reasi. Mohammed Suleman Choudhary, DIG, Udhampur -Reasi Range accompanied by Amit Gupta SSP , Reasi inaugurated the park and paid glorious tributes to martyrs.

Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) J&K Ladakh Region organised a three day integrated communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) on the theme Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and Independence Day as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav at MAM College here. Principal of the College, Dr Gurdev Singh Rakhwal inaugurated the ICOP in presence of Dr Sanjay Karloopa Head of Department of Geology, Ghulam Abas, Joint Director, CBC J&K and Ladakh and PIB Jammu Ms Ayushi Puri , Deputy Director , CBC , J&K , Ladakh.

BJP general secretary, Vibodh Gupta led a massive Tiranga Rally in Rajouri held in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He gave full credit to PM Modi for effectively addressing the historical challenges created in J&K by the Congress party during its misrule in last over 60 years.

Marking the unprecedented event in the history of Thanamandi tehsil, the Tiranga rally witnessed a grand gathering of over 1000 youth from 12 educational institutions who took part in a long march. The march was organised by Art of Living.

In a remarkable display of patriotism and unity, the National Service Scheme (NSS) National Credit Corps (NCC) and Red Ribbon Club (RRC) of GDC Basohli undertook a spirited Tringa Yatra under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, G 20 presidency and Meri Maati Mera Desh. The rally was flagged off by Principal of the College, Dr Nidhi Kotwal.

Directorate of Ayush J&K conducted various activities in the premises of Government Ayurvedic Hospital , Indira Chowk Jammu in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. An impressive rally was taken out which was flagged off by Director Ayush, Dr Mohan Singh.

In connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Directorate of Fire Services organised various programmes throughout the UT of J&K. The Director Fire and Emergency Services, Alok Kumar carried forward the programme under Meri Maati Mera Desh by planting a sapling in the premises of Directorate at Batamaloo Srinagar today.

VHP J&K in connection with Akhand Bharat Sanklalap Diwas organised a programme in which a solemn oath was taken of reuniting those parts of India which have been fragmented from it since hundreds of years by making Indid Akhand Bharat once again and restoring its pristine glory to it. Speaking on the occasion VHP vice president Shakti Dutt Sharma said that his organization will struggle for fulfilling the dream of Veer Savarkar’ Akhand Bharat.

To generate awareness among the general masses under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, NSS units of GCW Udhampur under the convenership of Dr Sanjeev Kour and Prof Sumita Rao organised a rally in Udhampur today.