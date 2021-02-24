Chopper ferrying senior Govt official makes emergency landing in Reasi

JAMMU : A chopper carrying senior government official on Wednesday made an emergency landing at the Ram Leela ground of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources here said that one Pawan Hans chopper on Wednesday morning made emergency landing at Jyotipuram area of Reasi. They said that the chopper carrying a senior government official of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj J&K, who was going from Jammu to Kishtwar, had to make emergency landing at Ram Leela Ground, Jyotipuram due to some technical fault.

“All passengers are safe while the snag is being looked after by the operators,” police added. (AGENCIES)