NEW DELHI: A councillor from Ladakh region has raised alarm over China installing three mobile towers very close to the Indian border, days after the US voiced concern over Beijing’s construction of “dual-use infrastructure along India’s border”.

Ladakh’s Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin tweeted on the Chinese construction, saying: “After completing the bridge over Pangong lake, China has installed 3 mobile towers near China’s hot spring very close to the Indian territory. ” (AGENCIES)