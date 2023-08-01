Chief Secretary Kick Starts ‘JJM Fortnight’ For Certification Of ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’

J&K set to achieve 100% FHTCs by year end

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Chief Secretary, Dr.Arun Kumar Mehta today kick started the ‘JJM Fortnight’ during which senior level officers would visit the site of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) works to ensure that each household in the UT receives ‘Nal se Jal’.

Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti; Mission Director, JJM; Chief Engineer, PHE, Kashmir/Jammu and other senior officers of the department were present on the occasion.

Jammu based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary maintained that the objective of the Mission is to bring tap water to every household of the country and it is going to be realized soon in J&K. He said that our endeavor should be to bring potable water to the people ensuring both quality and quantity as per the guidelines of the Mission.

Dr Mehta also emphasised upon handholding of PaniSamities during this fortnight to enhance their capacity to run these schemes successfully in future. He advised that the officers visiting these villages should thoroughly inspect these works and seek feedback from PRIs and public regarding each scheme.

He made out that each scheme should have a perennial source to ensure its sustainability. Besides, it should suffice the drinking water needs of the population of these villages for at least few decades to come. He also underscored the need of training both men and women of these villages in handling of water testing kits as they are most concerned about their domestic needs.

The Chief Secretary further stressed on running of informative campaigns to create due awareness among public about the goals and objectives of the Mission. He asked for roping in civil society members and school children in such campaigns in order to penetrate the message to each house in the village.

While giving insights about the this fortnight long campaign, the Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, ShaleenKabra informed the meeting that the officers on visit would carry out inspection of on-going JJM works to ensure their quality.

He also revealed that it would be obligatory for these officers to give their reports about 100% FHTC villages for declaring them as ‘HarGhar Jal Villages’. He made out that the certification of HarGhar Jal reported villages should be done through calling of special Gram Sabhas and the local PRI’s and people should approve of the same on their part as well.

It was informed that J&K is well on track to achieve the target of 100% Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) by tge end of this year. It was added that during this campaign enough number of Field Testing Kits (FTKs) would be made available in all the villages. Signages would be installed on all water supply schemes OHTs, besides identification of Nodal Persons for each village to oversee the running of these schemes. It was said that achievement of 100% progress under pre-monsoon water quality testing is one of the prime objectives of this campaign.

During this ‘JJM Fortnight’, which would culminate on 15th of this month Special Gram Sabhas would be called to hold threadbare discussion on JJM works and people sensitized about manning those assets successfully. Moreover debates, painting competitions, rallies, street plays in schools would be conducted to make it the campaign of all age groups and the whole population.

The meeting was apprised that district level Pani Samiti Conventions would be conducted all across the UT. Senior most officers of the UT like that of Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, other Administrative Secretaries incharge of the districts, District Development Commissioners, Mission Director, JJM, other District Level officers/ Engineers of Hydraulic side upto AEE level/ Prabhari Officers of the Panchayats are going to participate in this Fortnight long campaign launched today.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary also e-inaugurated Water Supply Scheme Heing Keshmatipora in District Baramulla. The scheme was completed under the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission at an estimated cost of Rs 9.35 Cr.

Giving details about the scheme the MD, JJM informed that the scheme was taken in hand on 25th of September, last year and completed in a record time of around 10 months only. He also revealed that the scheme would cater to more than 1100 households in the 7 villages of Bongam, Ogmuna, Soipora, Kechimatipora, Karhama, Heing and Ratnipora in District Baramulla.

The scheme has the capacity to cater to some 9500 having a storage capacity of 50000 gallons. The water supply has a component of Rapid Sand Filtration Plant which would ensure clean and safe drinking water for the population at 55 litres per capita per day as per the norms of JJM.