Chief Secretary inaugurates ‘SUKOON’, a mental health helpline initiative

Stresses on sustainability of such initiatives, says government is keen to help youth in need

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, today inaugurated SDRF first Battalion’s 24×7 mental health helpline ‘SUKOON’ at its headquarters.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole; Commandant General HG/ CD SDRF, V K Singh; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Aijaz Asad, Commandant SDRF First Battalion Kashmir, Haseeb Ur Rehman besides other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Pertinently, ‘SUKOON’ is a mental health helpline initiative (toll free number 1800-1807159) to offer guidance to persons (or their well-wishers) who are experiencing anxiety, depression, stress, panic attack, PTSD, adjustment disorder, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, mental health emergency and pandemic induced psychological stress.

This initiative, launched by SDRF First Battalion Kashmir in collaboration with Mission Youth J&K and Tourism department, will guide the caller to avail services of clinical psycholgists, therapists, counsellors and psychiatrists and provide round the clock one to one support, free and confidential services to those experiencing mental health issues.

Chief Secretary, while appreciating the much needed service in present times, said that this initiative would go a long way in supporting vulnerable sections of the society. He urged upon youth to avail helpline Sukoon’s assistance without any hesitation and live a stress free, balanced and contended life. He expressed dismay over drug menace which is engulfing the society towards self destruction and said that it should be our prime concern to help such victims get rid of this hazard. “Establishment of such a unique helpline by the police department is really a step forward towards this direction and will immensely help in eradicating this social evil from the society”, he maintained.

Chief Secretary laid stress on sustainability of such initiatives saying that all concerned from SDRF should take up it as a mission so that the helpline becomes a permanent facilitator for the posterity.

Chief Secretary emphasized the need for collaborative efforts of SDRF, Mission Youth and other departments towards understanding the issues and concerns of youth and resolve them so that they start a better life.

DGP cum Commandant General HG/CD & SDRF explained that his team has launched two significant initiatives to help people in distress during the pandemic. First, 200 SDRF and 40 NDRF personnel were trained for Covid care duties and then deployed at Seven hospitals in J&K while launch of Sukoon helpline is the second step to support persons facing health issues.