Chief Secretary A K Mehta inaugurates newly constructed Directorate of Floriculture at Bagh-e-Bahu

JAMMU, AUGUST 31: Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today inaugurated newly constructed office complex of Directorate of Floriculture, Parks & Garden at Bagh-e-Bahu.

Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Parks & Garden Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa, Director Floriculture Jatinder Singh, Commissioner JMC Rahul Yadav along with other senior officers of the concerned department were present during the inaugural ceremony.

It was apprised to the Chief Secretary that the office complex of Directorate of Floriculture, Parks & Garden has been constructed at an estimate cost of Rs 3.87 Crore by executing agency Engineering Wing of Floriculture Department.

Giving other details of the building, Director Floriculture apprised the Chief Secretary that the new complex has been constructed in overall area of two kanals having three floors, 25 rooms, parking area and a state of art conference hall with modern facilities and equipments.

The Chief Secretary took a round of the newly constructed building and congratulated the Commission Secretary, Director and other staff members of the department on having their own office complex.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that Floriculture is one of the important departments which contributes in the GDP of the UT of J&K.

Dr. Mehta said that government is committed to provide better infrastructure with modern facilities to the departments wherever possible in order to improve their working conditions so that they can perform better and contribute in the progress of the UT.