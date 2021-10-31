Chetna Yatra of Lord Vishwakarma taken out

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Ahead of Vishwakarma Day, a huge Chetna Yatra of Lord Vishwakarma was taken out here today by Pradesh Vishwakarma Sabha under the leadership of Sabha president, Shashi Verma.

The Yatra was flagged off by District and Session Judge, Yashpal Bourny from Shakti Nagar and it passed through Bhagwati Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Satwari before culminating at historic Vishwakarma Temple at Digiana.

Number of people from different parts of Jammu participated in the Yatra while a Langer was also organized by Gurumukh Singh for the participants of Yatra.

Organizing team for Yatra included Vijay Kumar,

general secretary; Jagdish Verma, joint secretary; Rakesh Kumar, vice president and Sham Chargotra while other members of Sabha also coordinated in organizing the Yatra.

Devotees in the Yatra were chanting devotional songs and a Satsung was also organized by Vishwakarma Prachar Committee of Digiana Temple.

Prominent among others joined the Yatra were ex-vice chairmen Kuldeep Verma and Rashpal Vemra; Rattan Lal Chargotra, ex-president; Madan Lal Chalotra, Raj Kumar Tarkhan, JMC Councillor; Charanjeet Singh, Vinod Jaral, chief organizer; Raj Kumar, vice president; Joginder Pal, Amarjeet Chargotra, Ashwani Angotra, Parshotam Kumar, vice president and Shakti Nagar Sabha members.