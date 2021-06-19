Chance for JK youth to join film industry

Online talent database being created

JAMMU: With the framing of J&K Film Policy, it has become more convenient than ever for the region’s talent to work in the film industry. The policy envisages, not only promotion of unseen scenic beauty of J&K, but also for providing a platform for the local talent to prove themselves on the national level.

Experienced local talent of J&K has also been called in to register themselves online at https://tinyurl.com/jkfilmpolicy by or before July 10, 2021. The link can also be opened by scanning the QR code.

The film policy is set to benefit a wide variety of artists including dancers, fashion designers, actors, choreographers, cinematographers, sound recordists, set designers and others.