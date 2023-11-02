Challenges and strategies for addressing disability

Dr Kanika Gupta

“Being disabled should not mean being disqualified from having access to every aspect of life”… Emma Thompson

Over the last three decades, there has been a significant transformation in our understanding of disability. Rather than viewing it solely as an individual impairment, we have come to recognize it as a multifaceted and socially influenced phenomenon. Disability is now seen as the result of an intricate interplay between a person’s bodily characteristics and the societal context in which they exist. In this perspective, individuals with disabilities encounter limitations in their daily activities due to a complex web of factors, encompassing personal attributes, environmental conditions, and social and political structures.

The social concept of disability emphasizes that society often constructs barriers, whether physical or attitudinal, that impede the full participation of individuals with disabilities. Consequently, Government programs and policies have evolved to address these barriers comprehensively. This includes initiatives such as making buildings accessible to all individuals and providing income assistance or work-related support to enable people with disabilities to engage more fully in their communities and workplaces. Even global organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) have embraced this broader perspective, acknowledging the pivotal role of the environment in either facilitating or obstructing an individual’s functioning.

There are over 1 billion individuals with disabilities worldwide, accounting for approximately 15% of the global population. To put it differently, nearly 1 in every 7 people is born with a disability. This diverse group comprises 253 million individuals who are visually impaired (blind), 200 million with intellectual disabilities, 466 million who are hearing and speech impaired (deaf and mute), and 200 million who rely on wheelchairs for mobility.

In India, out of a population of 1.21 billion, 2.68 crore individuals are living with disabilities, representing 2.21% of the total population. Among the 70.22 crore male population in India, 1.5 crore individuals have disabilities, with the highest prevalence found in the age group of 10-19 years, accounting for 46.2 lakhs. Among the 65.46 crore female population in India, 1.18 crore individuals have disabilities. Notably, 20.3% of Indians with disabilities experience movement disabilities, 18.9% have hearing disabilities, 18.8% are visually impaired, and 8% have multiple disabilities.

The prevalence of disability among children is a concerning issue. In India, 20.42 lakh children aged 0-6 years have disabilities, meaning that one child in every 1000 children in this age group faces some form of disability. Moreover, literacy rates among urban individuals with disabilities surpass those in rural areas. In rural regions, 45% of disabled persons are literate, while in urban areas, this figure rises to 67%.

In the region of Jammu & Kashmir, there are 2,04,834 disabled males, of which 1,03,730 are literate. Among the 1,56,319 females with disabilities, 47,239 are literate. Additionally, there are 27,939 disabled children in this region. Furthermore, there are 8,207 disabled male graduates and 3,584 female disabled graduates in Jammu & Kashmir.”

Obstacles faced by people with disabilities:

* Limited Accessibility: One of the major issues faced by persons with disabilities in India is limited accessibility. Public places, transportation, and even private establishments often lack ramps, elevators, and other facilities that make it easy for individuals with disabilities to move around independently.

* Lack of Inclusive Education: Many children with disabilities in India do not have access to inclusive education. Special education schools are limited, and mainstream schools often lack the necessary infrastructure and trained teachers to accommodate children with disabilities.

* Unemployment & Underemployment: Persons with disabilities often face discrimination in the job market. They may struggle to find suitable employment opportunities, and when they do, they are sometimes paid less than their non-disabled counterparts for the same work.

* Social Stigma and Discrimination: Discrimination against individuals with disabilities is still prevalent in Indian society. This discrimination can be overt or subtle, affecting their social interactions, self-esteem, and overall quality of life.

* Lack of Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services: Access to quality healthcare and rehabilitation services is a challenge for many people with disabilities in India. This can lead to untreated medical conditions and limited opportunities for rehabilitation and improvement.

* Inadequate Legal Framework: While India has legislation like the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, its implementation and enforcement remain a challenge. Many individuals with disabilities are unaware of their rights, and advocacy for disability rights is still developing.

* Transportation Barriers: Public transportation is often inaccessible to people with disabilities, making it difficult for them to travel independently. The lack of wheelchair-accessible buses, trains, and metro systems hinders their mobility.

* Poverty and Economic Vulnerability: Persons with disabilities are more likely to live in poverty due to limited access to education and employment opportunities. Poverty further exacerbates their vulnerability and limits their access to essential services.

* Mental Health Challenges: The mental health needs of persons with disabilities are often overlooked. They may experience higher rates of depression, anxiety, and social isolation due to their unique challenges.

* Lack of Awareness and Sensitization: There is a need for greater awareness and sensitization regarding disabilities in India. Many people still hold misconceptions and stereotypes about disability, which can contribute to discrimination and exclusion.

* Gender-Based Discrimination: Women with disabilities may face double discrimination based on both gender and disability. They may be more vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and limited access to education and healthcare.

Addressing these issues requires a comprehensive approach involving Government policies, civil society organizations, and the active participation of the broader community to create an inclusive and accessible society for all individuals, regardless of their abilities.

Approaches to address challenges:

Overcoming the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in India requires a multi-faceted approach involving government, society, and individuals themselves. Here are some strategies to address these challenges:

* Legislation and Policy Implementation: Ensure that existing disability laws and policies are effectively enforced. This includes providing financial resources and support for the implementation of accessibility standards, inclusive education, and employment quotas for people with disabilities.

* Accessibility: Promote the construction of accessible infrastructure, including ramps, elevators, and accessible transportation options, to enable people with disabilities to move around freely.

* Inclusive Education: Invest in inclusive education programs that provide training for teachers, create accessible learning materials, and promote the integration of children with disabilities into mainstream schools.

* Employment Opportunities: Encourage private and public sector organizations to create inclusive workplaces, implement affirmative action policies, and provide training and support for persons with disabilities to enter the workforce.

* Awareness and Sensitization: Conduct awareness campaigns and sensitization programs to change societal attitudes and reduce discrimination against individuals with disabilities.

* Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services: Increase access to quality healthcare services, including specialized care for individuals with disabilities, and provide rehabilitation services to maximize their independence and well-being.

* Mental Health Support: Recognize the mental health needs of persons with disabilities and provide access to mental health services, counseling, and support groups.

* Community Involvement: Encourage the active participation of individuals with disabilities in community activities, social events, and cultural activities to reduce social isolation.

* Empowerment and Advocacy: Support organizations and advocacy groups led by individuals with disabilities to advocate for their rights and needs. Empower individuals with disabilities to become self-advocates.

* Gender Equality: Address the unique challenges faced by women with disabilities by implementing policies that protect their rights, provide support, and promote their participation in all aspects of society.

* Education and Training: Offer skill development and vocational training programs tailored to the specific needs and abilities of persons with disabilities to enhance their employability.

* Financial Inclusion: Promote financial inclusion by providing accessible banking services, microfinance opportunities, and disability-friendly financial policies.

Overcoming the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities requires a concerted effort from all segments of society. It involves a commitment to inclusivity, equality, and empowerment, with a focus on creating a more accessible and accommodating environment for everyone, regardless of their abilities.

(The author is a Ph.D. in Human Development from University of Jammu)