CEO Pole Visits Pulwama; Participates In Multiple Activities Envisaging Enhanced Voter Turnout

PULWAMA, May 7: Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, today participated in multiple activities during his visit to Pulwama conducted to oversee district’s preparedness for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The CEO conducted a comprehensive review of poll preparedness and security arrangements being put in place for the general elections. He asked the Nodal Officers to ensure meticulous execution of election plans, emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to the prescribed electoral protocols.

Reviewing the status of commissioning of EVMs and training of designated staff, the CEO stressed on ensuring comprehensive hands on training aimed at familiarizing the poll staff with the operation and maintenance of EVMs. He also asked the AROs to ensure proper uploading of data on EMS.

The CEO directed for wide publicity of election related activities including SVEEP awareness events for encouragement of general public to vote and register highest voter turnout in the district. He urged upon everyone to exercise their voting right at the nearest polling station, emphasizing the pivotal role of every vote in shaping the democratic set up in a nation. He reiterated the significance of voter participation in strengthening democracy.

P K Pole also participated in the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program held at the Government Women’s Degree College in Pulwama. He inaugurated various sports activities during the programme including badminton, carrom, tug of war, kho kho, chess and a signature campaign.

On the occasion, cultural performances including Nukkad Natak, Ladai Shah, and SVEEP song, aimed at instilling the value of voting and fostering civic responsibility among the citizens.

The CEO also reviewed the arrangements for the Dispatch Cum Receipt Centre across the district to ensure seamless logistics during the election process.

Recognizing the importance of facilitating voting for individuals who may face mobility challenges or other barriers to traditional polling station attendance, the CEO emphasized the need for widespread publicity regarding the home voting options so that no eligible voter is deprived of his democratic right.

The CEO took stock of arrangements in place in the designated polling stations at Pinglena, Kakapora, and Pampore, with a focus on ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for youth, women, and persons with disabilities (PwD).

Earlier, District Election Officer (DEO), Dr Basharat Qayoom, through a PowerPoint Presentation, presented the district profile and overall arrangements in place for free, fair and smooth conduct of elections in the district. He said that all ECI guidelines are being implemented in letter and spirit in the district and efforts are being made to ensure maximum participation of voters in the festival of democracy. He also briefed about the functioning of MCMC, deployment of SST, FST, VVT and teams, arrangements for senior citizens and PwDs voters in the district.

SSPs of Pulwama and Awantipora, briefed about overall security arrangements being put in place for smooth conduct of elections in the district.