Centre’s telemedicine service eSanjeevani completes 1.2 cr consultations

New Delhi, Sept 21: The Central government’s national telemedicine service eSanjeevani has completed 1.2 crore consultations and is currently serving around 90,000 patients daily across the country.

As per a statement released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC), which is a doctor to doctor telemedicine platform based on a hub and spoke model has completed around 67,00,000 consultations.

eSanjeevani AB-HWC is being implemented at health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat Scheme and since its rollout, over 2000 hubs and around 28,000 spokes have been set up in various states.

The ministry informed that eSanjeevaniOPD, which is a patient to doctor telemedicine platform that provides outpatient services to the citizens in the confines of their homes, hosts over 430 online OPDs which have served over 51 lakhs patients.

“eSanjeevani is plugging the digital health divide that exists in urban and rural India. It is addressing the shortage of doctors and specialists at the ground level while reducing the burden on secondary and tertiary level hospitals. In line with the National Digital Health Mission, this digital initiative is also boosting the digital health ecosystem in the country,” said the ministry.

“Considering the usefulness of telemedicine and in planning for the unforeseen event of the outbreak of another wave of COVID 19 infections, the initiative is being augmented further to enable 500,000 consultations per day,” it added.

The leading 10 States in terms of adoption (1,20,33,498) of eSanjeevani are Andhra Pradesh (37,04,258), Karnataka (22,57,994), Tamil Nadu (15,62,156), Uttar Pradesh (13,28,889), Gujarat (4,60,326), Madhya Pradesh (4,28,544), Bihar (4,04,345), Maharashtra (3,78,912), West Bengal (2,74,344) and Kerala (2,60,654). (Agencies)