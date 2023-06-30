Centre Re Appoints Tushar Mehta As Solicitor General For India

NEW DELHI, Jun 30: The Central Government, on June 30, re-appointed Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General for India for a further tenure of three years.

Senior Advocates Vikramjeet Banerjee, K. M. Nataraj, Balbir Singh, S. V. Raju, N. Venkataraman and Aishwarya Bhati were also re-appointed as Additional Solicitor Generals in the Supreme Court of India.

The Central Government also re-appointed Chetan Sharma, Satya Pal Jain, Devang Girish Vyas and Dr. Krishna Nandan Singh as Additional Solicitor Generals in High Courts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Gujarat and Patna.

All the re-appointments were approved for a further tenure of three years.

The re-appointments were announced by an order by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. (Agencies)