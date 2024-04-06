‘Celebration Banquet’ launches Multi-Purpose Hall

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 5: ‘Celebration Banquet’, renowned for its exceptional hospitality services, here today announced the launch of its newest venture – a state-of-the-art Multi-Purpose Hall in Marble Market area to revolutionize event hosting, accommodating 60-70 guests while offering unparalleled amenities and a truly immersive experience.

Equipped with an integrated sound system meticulously designed to deliver a 360-degree audio experience, Celebration Banquet’s latest addition sets the stage for unforgettable gatherings.

A handout stated, whether it’s the pulsating beats of loud music, the soothing tones of ambient melodies, or the captivating performances of live singers, guests can expect nothing short of excellence in audio quality.

Drawing upon over 15 years of expertise in the hospitality industry, ‘Celebration Banquet’ in Jammu has crafted an environment that transcends ordinary event spaces.

Celebration Banquet’s new event space is poised to become the go-to destination for weddings, corporate events, private parties and more.

Its strategic location offers convenience and accessibility, ensuring that guests can enjoy their gatherings without any hassle.