CBSE class 10, 12 board exam dates revised. Check updated datesheet

NEW DELHI: The Centre Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Friday announced a revised datesheet for Class 10, 12 board examinations 2021. As per the newly updated date sheet, the dates of few exams have been rescheduled including Class 12 Maths and Physics exams.

For class 10, the subjects whose exams have been rescheduled are Maths, Science, French, German, Arabic, Sanskrit, Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian and Urdu.

According to the new datesheet, both Class 10 and 12 board exams will commence from May 4, 2021.

CBSE revised date sheet for Class 10 board examinations 2021. Click here to check the new list

CBSE revised date sheet for Class 12 board examinations 2021. Click here to check the new list