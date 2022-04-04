CBK Produces Chargesheet Against Man For Securing Govt Job On Fake Certificate

Srinagar, Apr 4: Crime Branch Kashmir on Monday produced chargesheet against a person for producing fake 10+2 certificate to secure his appointment as junior X-Ray Technician in the Health Department in 2016.

A spokesperson of the Crime Branch Kashmir said that the charge-sheet in case (FIR No: 15/2017) under section 420, 468, 471 RPC of police station CBK was filed before the Court of Passenger Tax & Electricity (PT&E) Srinagar against Bashir Ahmad Wani son of Late Mohammad Sultan Wani of Maddar Bandipora. He said that CBK received a complaint from one Aijaz Ahmad Mir of Gund Rampora Bandipora, alleging that Bashir Ahmad Wani has managed his selection through SSRB as Jr. X-Ray Assistant in Health Department on the basis of fake and forged 10+2 marks certificate etc.

Subsequently, he said, a case was registered and investigation started.

“During the course of investigation, it was established that the accused Bashir Ahmad Wani had managed his appointment as Jr. X-Ray Technician in Heath Department through his selection vide SSRB notification No: SSB/SD/Sec/2016/817-19 dated 12.1.2016, item No. 298 (04 of 2013) at serial number: 1, under OM category on the basis of production of fake and forged 10+2 marks certificate and there-after also managed fake and forged verification report with regard to said 10+2 marks certificate,” the spokesperson said. Upon his selection, he said, the accused joined in the office of Director Health Services, Kashmir, on 24 March 2016 and submitted his documents including 10+2 marks certificate purportedly issued by Board of School Education UP Allahabad, Regional Office Meerut UP.

“Upon verifying the marks card from the concerned board of U.P, it came to fore, that the Certificate as well as verification report is fake and forged,” he said, adding, “Accordingly, on the basis of facts, the investigation of the case was closed as proved against Bashir Ahmad Wani under section 420, 468, 471 RPC.” (Agencies)