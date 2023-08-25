CBK Files Chargesheet Against 8 Accused In Fake DOB Case

Srinagar, Aug 25: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) has filed a chargesheet against 8 accused persons in the court of city Munsiff Srinagar for allegedly producing fake date of birth certificates (DOB).

According to a statement issued on Friday, the chargesheet was filed in case FIR No. 28/2021 of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir against eight accused individuals before the court of city Munsiff Srinagar for their alleged involvement in commission of offences punishable under Sections 420, 420/511, 202, 468 & 471 of RPC.

The statement reads that brief facts of the case are that Crime Branch Kashmir had received a complaint from the Agriculture Production Department (on the basis of a report generated by Director Agriculture Kashmir) alleging therein that 12 officials of said department had submitted fake DOB certificates at the time of their initial appointment in Government service.

Accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir in 2021 and investigation was started.

During the investigation, it has been established that 8 out of the 12 accused individuals have cheated the department by submitting fake and forged DOB certificates at the time of their initial appointment, as a result of the deceit they continued to remain in service and unlawfully derived the benefits of employment beyond their actual age of retirement on superannuation, the statements reads.

It reads that the chargesheet has accordingly been presented against these eight accused persons in the court of competent jurisdiction for judicial determination. (AGENCIES)