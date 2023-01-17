CBI Seizes Assets Worth Over ₹12 Crore Of Retired Railway Official

NEW DELHI, Jan 17: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 17 registered a disproportionate assets case against a retired Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) (1989 batch) officer Pramod Kumar Jena. The CBI seized ₹1.57 crore in cash, 17 kilograms of gold worth about ₹8.50 crore, the detection of bank and postal deposits of about ₹2.50 crore, and papers of several immovable properties, during searches at his premises, a CBI official said.

On January 3, the agency had booked the officer who retired in November last year, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI carried out searches at Mr. Jena’s premises in Bhubaneswar, the officials said.